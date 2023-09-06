Update 1.4.4 | Localization & Save Game fixes

Hello Agents!

Over the last few weeks we've been working on a demo of the game, as well as a feature that will allow you to export and import your save game to make it compatible with the demo version of the game. We are very keen to make the game more accessible to everyone and to grow our community in order to gather valuable feedback and improve the game, and the demo is a step in that direction.

We've also been working on some localization issues and some user interface bugs.

We've also started work on a major update that will include a major change to the core mission loop, which we hope will be a fun addition to the game. However, it is still too early to talk too much about this feature. We will keep you updated on our progress over the coming week.

Have fun and best regards

Defend Earth: Xenos Survivors Team

Additions

Added menu for resetting, exporting and importing savestates from files (including savestates from prelude)

Bugfixes