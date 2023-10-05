[GLOBAL UPDATE] VERSION 3.02.27

Share · View all patches · Build 11882933 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 18:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings friends, let me introduce you to the next update of our game, which consists of both improving existing aspects of the game, fixing significant bugs, and introducing new mechanics and buildings:

Added a new building "Сemetery".

Added return of a part of spent resources after demolition of a building.

Increased resource storage limits.

Fixed duplication of units after interaction with an outpost.

Fixed duplication of units after returning to the base.

Fixed global map interface overlapping with settlement interface.

Fixed performance drop after unpausing the game.

Fixed resource extraction points disappearing on the global map.

Fixed settlement name reset on global map.

Fixed incorrect raid map borders.

Fixed ability to install a machine gun when it is not in warehouse.

Fixed machine guns not working on watch towers and pillboxes.

Fixed incorrect display of the number of machine guns in warehouse.

Fixed bugs when building an outpost.

Fixed bugs when firing units from RPG-7.

Fixed a bug where a raid could not be completed.

Fixed bugs related to automatic demolition of mining buildings.

Fixed bugs related to research and research queue.

Fixed bugs related to electricity mechanics.

Fixed improving buildings without builders.

Fixed the lack of a button to turn off heating in some buildings.

Fixed incorrect bonuses from "Thorough search", "Commercialism" and "Steady hand" laws.

Fixed incorrect loot points on the "Forest" map

Fixed incorrect coal consumption by the kitchen.

Fixed incorrect display of electricity consumption by buildings.

Fixed incorrect display of coal consumption by Factory II.

Fixed infinite game loading.

Fixed minor visual bugs.

Fixed minor interface bugs.

Removed building coal consumption during dismantling.

Removed the ability to study laws out of order.

Removed the ability to produce some unexplored items.

Removed the ability to re-install the stove in buildings.

I hope you will not be disappointed with the new update and thank you for waiting so long!







