v0.2.6 Released

Greetings Worldbuilders!

The engineering department has toiled diligently to bring new, unparallelled levels of realism and control to your terraforming activities. Marvel at the way that rivers mazily meander on their way to the ocean, building up the land before overflowing their banks and changing course in ceaselessly unending permutations. Watch the water flow over your terrain accurately and at never before seen speeds, the accumulated force of quadrillions of drops of water relentlessly grinding mountain ranges into nothing as they sink beneath the ocean before your eyes.

Anisotropic adjustment

Changes have been made to the water simulation to make water less inclined to artificially flow in the four cardinal directions and more likely to follow the contours of the land. Previously many rivers would emerge flowing unnaturally straight towards one of the four sides of the map. This was especially noticeable flowing over land that was formed from lava flows and in river deltas near the ocean. Thanks to the players who gave feedback on this, especially VDOgamez who first reported the issue in the steam forums.

New Sedimentation Modelling

The way that rivers build up land from sedimentation has been reworked with separate small particle and large particle erosion and sedimentation taking place. These separate effects allow rivers to build levees which significantly alter the behaviour of rivers, especially in low-lying flood prone areas. Where rivers would previously form one uniform, very flat delta with identical flow across it, rivers now properly wind their way to the ocean, periodically overflowing their banks and changing direction as a different area is built up. Thank you to players on the discord who contributed to the new simulation, especially Radnugget for their insight into river levee formation.

Stability Fixes

Improvements have been made to the stability of the water simulation, which amongst other things, allows the addition of two new speeds (1000 years and 2000 years) to the simulation, allowing up to 4 times the rate of erosion as previously.

Coming Soon

Development is well underway on the campaign mode of the game, which will be announced and in beta in the coming months.