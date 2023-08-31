Step into two realities where nothing is what it seems to be, and everything has another side. The Medium is now available on every Mac with Apple Silicon! Optimized to take full advantage of Apple Silicon and Metal 3 features like MetalFX Upscaling. Check on the App Store or Steam and don't miss a chance for a special launch discount. A dark mystery awaits!
The Medium update for 31 August 2023
The Medium is now available on every Mac with Apple Silicon!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1293163
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update