The Medium update for 31 August 2023

The Medium is now available on every Mac with Apple Silicon!

Share · View all patches · Build 11873336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Step into two realities where nothing is what it seems to be, and everything has another side. The Medium is now available on every Mac with Apple Silicon! Optimized to take full advantage of Apple Silicon and Metal 3 features like MetalFX Upscaling. Check on the App Store or Steam and don't miss a chance for a special launch discount. A dark mystery awaits!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1293160/The_Medium/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1293163
  • Loading history…
