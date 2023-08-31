Step into two realities where nothing is what it seems to be, and everything has another side. The Medium is now available on every Mac with Apple Silicon! Optimized to take full advantage of Apple Silicon and Metal 3 features like MetalFX Upscaling. Check on the App Store or Steam and don't miss a chance for a special launch discount. A dark mystery awaits!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1293160/The_Medium/