Deep Clean Update Now Live!

Hey everyone!

We bring you news from the back of the pantry; we've uncovered some new food-themed puzzles for you to feast upon. These three new Snack Pack levels come as part of the Deep Clean update which is now live! The update also adds three new puzzle types into the Daily Tidy mode, the fan-requested Archive mode as well as a number of improvements and bug fixes.



The Archive mode grants all players permanent access to previous limited-time seasonal puzzles, including the Good Tidying pack from December 2022 and the Something Eggstra pack from April 2023. All future seasonal puzzles will also be added into the Archive.



Finally, the Deep Clean update brushes away rogue clumps of coding cobwebs and design dust bunnies for an even smoother overall tidying experience. You will find the patch notes for this update hidden below.

New Content:

The "Archive": a new section available to all players that allows for limited-time holiday-themed event puzzles to be played any time, available from the Title screen.

The "Snack Pack": introducing 3 brand new hand-crafted "snack"-themed levels, available to play in the Archive.

Daily Tidy:

3 new Daily Tidy puzzle types: Stamps, Pencils, and Post-it Notes

Microscope with improved navigation added back into Daily Tidy schedule

Gameplay:

Redesigned "Retry Menu" allows for pause on puzzle completion to take in solution, with option for immediate retry, proceed to next puzzle, or access to full pause menu (enabled by default, can be deactivated in the Settings).

Microscope level improved navigation

Eased acceptable placements throughout

"Play" button on the Title screen will now enter the previously active level of the current menu theme (campaign or Cupboards & Drawers DLC)

Stars are no longer awarded for Cat petting interludes in the Cupboards & Drawers DLC

Accessibility:

Added Cursor Assist to help when selecting objects or menu items when using a controller

Added toggle to disable "Wiggle Effect" for those who experience photosensitivity or motion sickness

Bugfixes:

Added failsafes that prevent system configurations that could result in jittery/shaky cursor behaviour

Systems set to use Saudi Arabia UmAlQuraCalendar will no longer fail to boot on subsequent launches

Stacked Boxes "Tape" or Good Tidyings Presents puzzle solutions can no longer be solved with a space between the boxes

Microscope scroll field no longer interactive when clicking outside of the lens area

Microscope zoom direction is now consistent when rotating zoom dial from left or right side of lens

Change to drag SFX clip in Microscope level

Foods in Tupperware Nesting will no longer shift on transition in

Plant leaves will remain interactive if grabbed and released without being plucked

Matches in Matchboxes level will no longer appear behind scattered matches while being held after being taken out of a matchbox

Quick Select no longer targets invisible stickers in the Fruit Stickers level

DLC will no longer be automatically added to Cart when visiting the DLC Store page from the in-game DLC call-to-action modal

Removed invisible grab point in Stacked Papers level

Bowls "crack" solution detection reliability improvements

Frames no longer rotate different directions based on grab position in Frame Maze

Can no longer Quick Select while holding an object

Resolved crash that could occur when resetting level immediately after petting the cat in the Radial Dance Party intro

DLC Sewing Box level hint now shows 5 buttons in each set, and added second hole to large black button sprite

DLC Jewelry Box level now accepts Rings in reverse order

Objects can no longer disappear in the Place Setting level if clicked while the cat is pulling

Cat will now resume its grab cycle if all grab points were previously obscured in Place Setting level

Small pot in DLC Pantry no longer hops on the floor

Cupcakes now position properly when Cake Stand is dropped on top in DLC Pantry level

Strawberries in the Plate level are a little less squishy sounding

Added some minor signposting to DLC Game Pieces and DLC Hanging Kitchen Utensils 2

Sorted Items Daily Tidy puzzle will no longer generate variations including objects that are too large to fit into the tray, colours that are too similar, or provide two indiscernible sets with the same Button sprite

Wing Nut and Bent Nails can now be properly Quick Selected in Sorted Items Daily Tidy puzzle

Fixed issue that could cause Daggers in DLC Daggers level to sometimes become unresponsive

Bottom left cupboard in the DLC Trophies level can now close with the Mug Trophy inside

Cars in DLC Boss Drawer can no longer get pushed out of play

Spice Jars Daily Tidy will no longer render a set with two colours that are too difficult to discern

Cupboard objects now play drop SFX when no snap occurs

Play button will no longer return to Credits if that was the last played level

Improved navigation of Resolution dropdown when using a controller

Increased size of hitbox on small crumbs in Tupperware Nesting level

"Levels" option is no longer available in the Pause menu when playing a Daily Tidy puzzle, as it would incorrectly lead to campaign Level Select

Achievements (Steam-only, not applicable to Switch):

Exacting Eggs achievement will no longer unlock if more than 2 moves have been performed

A Balanced Meal and Where Is My Cap? Achievements can now be achieved after a level reset

The free new update is available now for PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch players.

Wait! That's not all... until September 4th, you'll be able to grab A Little to the Left with a massive 30% (its biggest ever) discount on both Steam and Nintendo Switch.

We hope you enjoy this new update, and we truly appreciate your love and support for our little game.

Annie, Lukas & Rookie the cat