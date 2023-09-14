UPDATE[12A]//Hotfix Patch 1.0.1

Greetings, Principals

We hope you’re enjoying the game! Have you assembled the perfect party to complete those challenging quests? Or are you still fine-tuning your strategy through trial and error? Regardless of where you stand, we’re thrilled to have you on board with us on this adventure and hope you find endless enjoyment in our game.

We understand some players have encountered issues when playing the game, but don’t worry! Our dedicated development team has been hard at work addressing these issues. We’re excited to bring you this latest update, which includes the following fixes:

Remove unused Arcsilo blueprint as a research requirement.

Fixed rare occurrence issues where students spawned in the wrong dungeon.

Fixed behavior on some enemies.

Fixed visual effects on some student skills that don’t work properly during battle.

Fixed changes on settings that aren’t properly saved.

Fixed alignment issues on party selection.

Fixed issue where required student can be removed from the party and cause the game to crash.

Fixed camera setting on exploration.

Fixed achievements that players can’t complete.

Fixed the HUD issue that sometimes doesn’t appear during battle.

Fixed issues where players can’t complete quests.

Fixed issues where students get stuck in some areas inside the dungeon.

Fixed audio volume issue.

Fixed the issue where the game crashes during exploration when the enemy chases the party.

Fixed the issue where Rodno wasn’t removed from the academy after his graduation.

Fixed issue in snowman minigame where the displayed button prompt is not correct.

Fixed cinematic graduation bug where the principal is glitching.

Fixed localization issues.

Fixed issue when a battle with three monsters will make the player drop from the ground.

Fixed some issues in fishing minigame.

That’s all for this update, Principals! If you find other issues, don't hesitate to report them. We are committed to delivering an even smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience. Thank you for being part of our community, and stay tuned for more exciting updates in the future!

Follow us on social media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valthirianarc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valthirianarc/

Discord: http://s.agate.id/vahss2discordlink

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1453640/Valthirian_Arc_Hero_School_Story_2/