Paper Trail is Out Now!

After four years of work, we at Newfangled Games are proud to say that our origami puzzle game 'Paper Trail' is now out! We've also got a cheeky launch discount of 10% to tempt anyone still on the fence!

Many years ago, me and my brother sat down on a video call and started doodling on sheets of paper - hoping to come up with an idea for a new game. Fast forward to today, and we've been joined by an amazing team of talented people - who've all helped shape and make the final game. We're really proud of what we've managed to make, and we can't wait to share it with you all!

So without further ado, jump in and get folding!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1889740/Paper_Trail/

Cheers - The Newfangled Team