 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 11793742 Edited 6 August 2025 – 23:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve worked hard to bring this to life, driven by our passion and guided by your feedback.

The current EA version offers a solid gameplay experience, and all included features have been thoroughly tested to ensure the best possible quality. Our main focus has been on completing the core game mechanics, while also adding new levels, features, and fun content to explore.

For us, this is just the beginning. If the feedback is positive and we have your support, Era One will continue to grow into the game we all envision. The project roadmap is nearly complete, and over the next year, you’ll be able to follow the developments we’ve planned. We truly hope you enjoy what we’ve built so far, and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts and feedback. Thank you all!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link