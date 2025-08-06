We’ve worked hard to bring this to life, driven by our passion and guided by your feedback.

The current EA version offers a solid gameplay experience, and all included features have been thoroughly tested to ensure the best possible quality. Our main focus has been on completing the core game mechanics, while also adding new levels, features, and fun content to explore.

For us, this is just the beginning. If the feedback is positive and we have your support, Era One will continue to grow into the game we all envision. The project roadmap is nearly complete, and over the next year, you’ll be able to follow the developments we’ve planned. We truly hope you enjoy what we’ve built so far, and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts and feedback. Thank you all!