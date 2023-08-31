DIMENSION SHELLSHOCK DLC IS AVAILABLE TODAY!

Share · View all patches · Build 11792768 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy

SHELLSHOCK!

Cowabunga! TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge - Dimension Shellshock is now available for $7.99!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2348930/Teenage_Mutant_Ninja_Turtles_Shredders_Revenge__Dimension_Shellshock/

Don’t forget that you have to own the main game, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, to play the Dimension Shellshock expansion.

LET’S RUMBLE DUDES!

Dimension Shellshock is a playable expansion of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge that introduces the legendary samurai rabbit Usagi Miyamoto and former Foot Clan member Karai as new playable characters, as well as a brand new Survival mode.

Join Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey in a thrilling dimensional journey to stop Shredder once and for all!

Collectible crystals to travel across dimensions

…or pick powerful perks and mutations

New bangers composed by the one and only Tee Lopes

New Easter eggs to spot

New radical character palette options

And that is not all. A new, free update, separate from the Dimension Shellshock expansion, is also available and offers an additional range of color palette options for the most fashionable Ninja Turtles out there. Cowabunga!

