DIMENSION SHELLSHOCK DLC IS AVAILABLE TODAY!

Cowabunga! TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge - Dimension Shellshock is now available for $7.99!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2348930/Teenage_Mutant_Ninja_Turtles_Shredders_Revenge__Dimension_Shellshock/
Don’t forget that you have to own the main game, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, to play the Dimension Shellshock expansion.
Dimension Shellshock is a playable expansion of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge that introduces the legendary samurai rabbit Usagi Miyamoto and former Foot Clan member Karai as new playable characters, as well as a brand new Survival mode.
Join Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey in a thrilling dimensional journey to stop Shredder once and for all!
- Collectible crystals to travel across dimensions
- …or pick powerful perks and mutations
- New bangers composed by the one and only Tee Lopes
- New Easter eggs to spot
- New radical character palette options
And that is not all. A new, free update, separate from the Dimension Shellshock expansion, is also available and offers an additional range of color palette options for the most fashionable Ninja Turtles out there. Cowabunga!
