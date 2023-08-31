 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge update for 31 August 2023

DIMENSION SHELLSHOCK DLC IS AVAILABLE TODAY!

Share · View all patches · Build 11792768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
SHELLSHOCK!

Cowabunga! TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge - Dimension Shellshock is now available for $7.99!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2348930/Teenage_Mutant_Ninja_Turtles_Shredders_Revenge__Dimension_Shellshock/

Don’t forget that you have to own the main game, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, to play the Dimension Shellshock expansion.

LET’S RUMBLE DUDES!

Dimension Shellshock is a playable expansion of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge that introduces the legendary samurai rabbit Usagi Miyamoto and former Foot Clan member Karai as new playable characters, as well as a brand new Survival mode.

Join Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey in a thrilling dimensional journey to stop Shredder once and for all!

  • Collectible crystals to travel across dimensions
  • …or pick powerful perks and mutations
  • New bangers composed by the one and only Tee Lopes
  • New Easter eggs to spot
  • New radical character palette options

And that is not all. A new, free update, separate from the Dimension Shellshock expansion, is also available and offers an additional range of color palette options for the most fashionable Ninja Turtles out there. Cowabunga!

🎵 Treat your ears right with the TMNT: Shredder's Revenge official soundtrack:
https://idol-io.link/TMNT-ShreddersRevenge-OST

🐢 Visit the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge website:
https://www.shredders-revenge.com

🍕 Catch us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/TributeGames
https://twitter.com/Dotemu

👋 We are also on TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@tribute_games
https://www.tiktok.com/@dotemugames_

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1361511 Depot 1361511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1361512 Depot 1361512
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2348930 Depot 2348930
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link