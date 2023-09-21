Celebrating Two Years of The Signal State!

The Signal State is two years old!

Here’s to two years of using logic and puzzle-solving skills to save the fate of agriculture and, quite possibly, the world!

—

We will be participating in Tokyo Game Show with a 50% discount, so if you’ve been trying to convince your friends to join the revolution, now’s a great opportunity!

The Signal State and Reckoner Industries are honored to be part of the Selected Indie 80 at Tokyo Game Show this year. The event, hosted in Chiba, Japan from September 21st to the 24th 2023, is set to include over 2,000 booths and attended by over 200,000 video game enthusiasts! The theme for this year’s show is “Games in motion, the world in revolution,” so The Signal State is a perfect addition to the convention. If you’ll be there, please drop by and say hi!

We’re also happy to announce that we’ve implemented Japanese localization, bringing the total languages available for The Signal State to nine and further expanding the reach and accessibility of our favorite post-apocalyptic modular synth-inspired logic puzzle game. This has been thanks to the hard work of our valued community member H1data, whom we are incredibly grateful for!

—

From the team at Reckoner Industries and The Iterative Collective, thank you for two wonderful years supporting our game. We love to see you enjoying our creation, and never tire of marveling at the wonders our players create in sandbox mode. Keep playing, keep sharing, and keep puzzling!