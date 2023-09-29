v1.3.2 Patch Notes

Update:

New romanceable characters (Helene and Victor)

New arcade mini-games

New side quests and events

Updated patients' body parts terminology for better UX purposes

Rework delete files user interface to prevent player accidentally deleting save file

Bug Fix:

Fixed restricted element display information while brewing certain potions

Fixed carry over save for Leano's friendship quest

Fixed multiple new recipe notification unlocked after loading game

Fixed control issue navigating between recipes when displaying restricted elements

Fixed bushes collider between Myer and Dev/Dan's house

Fixed missing cooking recipes: Ginseng Soup and Omelet

Fixed carry over save for Ginseng Soup and Omelet cooking recipes

Excluded several events that previously related to progression bar within save data

Fixed overlapping text from other NPCs within Martha's friendship event

Adjusted some body part diagnose point locations

Fixed carry over save for Mariele's friendship quest

Fixed ginseng soup UX that mistakenly unlock recipe state

Fixed character assets glitch

Fixed player end position within Landslide Quest

Fixed cooking recipe display when is not yet unlocked

Fixed minor mouse bug on dog finding NPC

Fixed dog Find NPC located on the second floor

Fixed dog cannot find NPC

Fixed button display problem while shop pop-up displayed

Fixed legend didn't show up within photo album user interfaces

Fixed tutorial journal showing the wrong button

Fixed overlapping tilemap in the Glaze Iceberg

Fixed skipped dog's digging interaction during finding NPC

Fixed quest tracking position within world map

Adjusted text box characters limit in world map

Adjusted UX within quest notification specifically after an event

Expanded size button confirmation within pop-up UI

Fixed Helene character missing sprite

Fixed beach umbrella clipping issue

Expanded HUD text box character limit

Adjusted inventory text box character

Adjusted NPC image within quest complete pop-up

Fixed graphic glitch near Primerose Sail

Fixed point of light graphic glitch within world map

Fixed ellipsis within German languages

Fixed several missing and misplacement tutorial

Fixed reset state quest hint within cauldron

Adjusted furniture edit mode user interfaces for better UX

Fixed character stuck after NPC interaction

Fixed fast travel point name within World Map

Fixed overlapping text buttons during diagnosis

Fixed carry over save for exploited desert quest

Fixed arrow cursor display within bulletin board

Fixed pie position within Mercy's friendship event

Fixed overlapping NPC image within diagnose complete

Adjusted font size within note display to prevent exceeding text within certain languages

Fixed dialog box clipping issues within certain area

Adjusted text character limit within mini-game

Adjusted text character limit within news board whenever there's no active quest

Expanded camera confiner size within Town Hall 1F

Adjusted table collider within Town Hall 1F

Adjusted symptom layout to prevent exceeding text within certain language

Adjusted text title issue within obstacle user interface

Fixed control input detection issues while the state of the game is inactive

Adjusted several pop-up layering problems when interacting with objects

Adjusted text for key binding notification

Fixed arcade machine object pixel unit

Fixed cursor issues after the research mini-game has been completed

Fixed cutscene loading screen that sometimes causing image flickering

Fixed Dog NPC search interrupted while digging