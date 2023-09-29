v1.3.2 Patch Notes

Update:
New romanceable characters (Helene and Victor)
New arcade mini-games
New side quests and events
Updated patients' body parts terminology for better UX purposes
Rework delete files user interface to prevent player accidentally deleting save file
Bug Fix:
Fixed restricted element display information while brewing certain potions
Fixed carry over save for Leano's friendship quest
Fixed multiple new recipe notification unlocked after loading game
Fixed control issue navigating between recipes when displaying restricted elements
Fixed bushes collider between Myer and Dev/Dan's house
Fixed missing cooking recipes: Ginseng Soup and Omelet
Fixed carry over save for Ginseng Soup and Omelet cooking recipes
Excluded several events that previously related to progression bar within save data
Fixed overlapping text from other NPCs within Martha's friendship event
Adjusted some body part diagnose point locations
Fixed carry over save for Mariele's friendship quest
Fixed ginseng soup UX that mistakenly unlock recipe state
Fixed character assets glitch
Fixed player end position within Landslide Quest
Fixed cooking recipe display when is not yet unlocked
Fixed minor mouse bug on dog finding NPC
Fixed dog Find NPC located on the second floor
Fixed dog cannot find NPC
Fixed button display problem while shop pop-up displayed
Fixed legend didn't show up within photo album user interfaces
Fixed tutorial journal showing the wrong button
Fixed overlapping tilemap in the Glaze Iceberg
Fixed skipped dog's digging interaction during finding NPC
Fixed quest tracking position within world map
Adjusted text box characters limit in world map
Adjusted UX within quest notification specifically after an event
Expanded size button confirmation within pop-up UI
Fixed Helene character missing sprite
Fixed beach umbrella clipping issue
Expanded HUD text box character limit
Adjusted inventory text box character
Adjusted NPC image within quest complete pop-up
Fixed graphic glitch near Primerose Sail
Fixed point of light graphic glitch within world map
Fixed ellipsis within German languages
Fixed several missing and misplacement tutorial
Fixed reset state quest hint within cauldron
Adjusted furniture edit mode user interfaces for better UX
Fixed character stuck after NPC interaction
Fixed fast travel point name within World Map
Fixed overlapping text buttons during diagnosis
Fixed carry over save for exploited desert quest
Fixed arrow cursor display within bulletin board
Fixed pie position within Mercy's friendship event
Fixed overlapping NPC image within diagnose complete
Adjusted font size within note display to prevent exceeding text within certain languages
Fixed dialog box clipping issues within certain area
Adjusted text character limit within mini-game
Adjusted text character limit within news board whenever there's no active quest
Expanded camera confiner size within Town Hall 1F
Adjusted table collider within Town Hall 1F
Adjusted symptom layout to prevent exceeding text within certain language
Adjusted text title issue within obstacle user interface
Fixed control input detection issues while the state of the game is inactive
Adjusted several pop-up layering problems when interacting with objects
Adjusted text for key binding notification
Fixed arcade machine object pixel unit
Fixed cursor issues after the research mini-game has been completed
Fixed cutscene loading screen that sometimes causing image flickering
Fixed Dog NPC search interrupted while digging
