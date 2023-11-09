OUT NOW! Dungeons 4 Unleashes The Absolute Evil on the Overworld

Evil never looked so good

Beware do-gooders of the Overworld, for war is on the horizon. The Absolute Evil has officially been unleashed upon the Overworld with the official launch of Dungeons series’ highly anticipated sequel, Dungeons 4.

Sound the alarm and prepare your traps, because Dungeons 4 is now available on Steam, day one on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC Game Pass for PC and is available in Standard or Deluxe Editions on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. The Deluxe Edition provides hellish extras for the most daring minions, including the Digital Artbook, exclusive Dungeons 3 Evil Hand Legacy Skin, remastered Storming of Dollaran Map from Dungeons 3, and the Official Dungeons 4 Soundtrack. Ensuring victory over the heroes of the Overworld. With larger dungeons, an expansive Overworld, enhanced co-op play, more evil critters, and the addition of the infuriating Dwarves, Evil has never looked this good!

Building on the success of the iconic Dungeons series, Dungeons 4 unleashes evilness upon the Overworld with a mix of real-time strategy, simulation, and dungeon management gameplay. The story follows the Dark Elf Thalya, recently returned from imprisonment as she sows chaos in in the Overworld and ultimately teams up with a very unlikely partner along with the embodiment of The Absolute Evil re-incarnated, The Baby Evil – Gorgu. Reinforced with a new ability-based Perk System and Baby Evil at her side, Thalya is certain she will finally overcome the forces of good once and for all.

As if Thalya didn’t have enough to deal with, the developers at Realmforge have decided to make Dungeons 4 even more challenging by adding in a new adversary. Dwarves have arrived in Dungeons 4 ready to tunnel destruction through carefully crafted dungeons to prevent The Absolute Evil from turning the beautiful Overworld into Evil’s most pleasurable holiday paradise. Prepare for the onslaught of Dwarves by ensuring the Dungeon is well-protected by traps and stocked with minions ready to thwart those pesky intruders. Think the Absolute Evil would stop there? No way! Those brave enough to face the forces of good can have an evil buddy tag along in the adventure with dynamic two-player co-op multiplayer, managing and controlling the same dungeon with a unified evil vision.

What would a new Dungeons game be without the storytelling prowess of the beloved narrator? The undeniably charming and fan-favorite English narrator Kevan Brighting returns to the carnage to chronicle every conquest and provide helpful... or at least satisfying commentary throughout the campaign.

The PC versions on Steam, the Microsoft Store and the Epic Games Store will also include a "beta" version of a level editor that allows users to create and share content.

Dungeons 4 is out now on Steam, with Xbox Game Pass for console and PC Game Pass for PC and is also available on Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Dungeons 4 will bring The Absolute Evil to the Nintendo Switch™ in 2024.

Features: