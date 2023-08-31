How 2 Escape is out now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

How 2 Escape is available today !

Bring your friend, your beloved or whoever you want and try to escape together from our speeding train.

After more than 1 year of development, we're more than happy to share with you our How 2 Escape experience!

How 2 Escape Companion App

o To install Apple version, use your local AppStore!

o To install Android version, just heads to your PlayStore :) ! - How 2 Escape Companion App

### If you prefer the PC companion app:

If you have the main game already, it will be asked when launching, else head to the "Demo" section of the page :



Will you be able to solve all riddles in time?

Else if you purchased the game, enter the code "h2eapppcapph2e" in the bêta branch to access to companion mode.

Please, share with us our thoughts about the game! We can't wait to have your feedback!

Breakfist & Just For Games teams.