Battle Shapers Early Access Begins!

[previewyoutube=UPKxPn2XuzQ;full]TRAILER[/previewyoutube]

Hey Shapers! We're absolutely thrilled to announce that Early Access is now live! Whether new or returning, I hope you're ready to join Ada in unlocking new core perks, weapons, biomes, and abilities beyond what you saw in the Steam Next Fest demo.

To celebrate our release, we're throwing in a 10% discount for all of y'all, so grab it while it's hot!

In case you missed our previous explanation of what will come after you join us in Early Access, check out our previous update and this neat calendar:

Join The Community

Let us know your thoughts about Battle Shapers by joining our Discord. Here you can swap cool soundtracks, meet the developers, trade builds, and chat roguelikes and lites alike! Come say hi, we want to hear from you.

Good luck Shapers and happy launch day!