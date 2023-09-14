Play TWD: Betrayal for FREE during our Early Access launch weekend!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Walking Dead: Betrayal is available NOW on Steam Early Access! 🔪

If you're new here, we'll give you a quick rundown -- The Walking Dead: Betrayal is a new game from Other Ocean Interactive, the team behind the critically-acclaimed and best-selling game, Project Winter.

The game is all about surviving herds of walkers, scavenging for supplies, and escaping back to your home settlement. To make it out alive, Survivors will need to communicate and work together to repair their escape, all while hidden Traitors do everything they can to sabotage their progress.

The Walking Dead: Betrayal is available now on Early Access, and you can try it out for FREE during our launch weekend!

Play for free during our launch weekend! 🎉

Round up your friends and play for free during our Early Access launch weekend, beginning September 14 at 10am Pacific! You'll have until September 18 at 10am Pacific to learn the ropes and develop your strategies. After that, you can pick up The Walking Dead: Betrayal for just $19.99 USD.

Get the Rick Grimes skin for free when you play during Early Access! 🤠

Anyone that plays The Walking Dead: Betrayal during Early Access will get access to the Rick Grimes skin for free! Don his iconic outfit as you fight for your life and lead your fellow Survivors to victory.

Join the official TWD: Betrayal Discord! 💬

Get to know the community and earn the exclusive Early Supporter role in our official Discord! It's the best place to hear the latest updates, share your feedback with the team, and show off your best clips!

Join at discord.gg/twdbetrayal

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1877320