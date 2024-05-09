Little Kitty, Big City is available NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 11670788 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 16:39:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Meowdy, everyone.

Today’s the day!!!!! Little Kitty, Big City is OUT NOW for everyone to play! YAY!!!! ✨🎉

This day has been a long time coming, but after much hard work and watching lots of cat videos, it’s finally here.

Oh! We are fully Steam Deck verified!✅ So you can play our game on the bus, at the cat cafe, or just sitting on the couch chillin’ with your cats. So that’s pretty cool.

Also, you can get the full soundtrack on Steam for $8.99, composed by Riley Koenig. It includes twenty tracks that are the perfect background music while strolling around any big city!

Here are some other cool things we did to celebrate launching the game…

Some of the dev team, who is all remote, met up in person and celebrated with this adorable cake!





Our Chinese publisher IOI Gamer hosted an in-person event for the game and made all these cute displays:



We commissioned @hellocloudy_art to make this incredible plate/artistic masterpiece of Kitty:



We also commissioned Nicole Gustafsson to make this awe inspiring painting of Kitty and the City (my cat Roxy approves).





We hope you enjoy our little game!!

Matt & The Little Kitty Dev Team🐾

If you’re looking for more updates on the game, want to check out some merch or just want fun cat content, follow us on our socials which you can find here and on our website here!