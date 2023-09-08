 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Empire update for 8 September 2023

Engine Upgrade is getting out of Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 11660637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

2 months passed since the engine upgrade was announced and deployed into a beta build for you to test. Since then around 12% of the users played in it without any new (there where still some old ones :/) issues to be found.

This gives me enough confidence to upgrade the main build of the game available to all. And then continue working on features and bug fixes. Please note that this upgrade will bring changes to how save files are handled, rendering old saves incompatible. The same goes for soul essence. To compensate for any losses, the game will grant you some based on your achievements.

IMPORTANT: If you have ongoing games or prefer to use the game with the old engine, you can do so by using the old-save-compatible-beta beta build:

  • Right-click on the game name in your library and select "Properties."
  • Go to the "Betas" tab.
  • Choose "old-save-compatible-beta" from the options.

Happy dungeon crawling,
GW

Changed files in this update

Rogue Empire Windows Depot 650941
  • Loading history…
Rogue Empire Mac Depot 650942
  • Loading history…
Rogue Empire Linux Depot 650943
  • Loading history…
Rogue Empire Windows 64 Depot 650944
  • Loading history…
Rogue Empire - Dark Heroes (1440600) Depot Depot 1440600
  • Loading history…
Rogue Empire - Dark Heroes Depot 1440601
  • Loading history…
Rogue Empire - Dark Heroes Depot 1440602
  • Loading history…
Rogue Empire - Dark Heroes Depot 1440603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link