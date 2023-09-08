Engine Upgrade is getting out of Beta

Hello everyone!

2 months passed since the engine upgrade was announced and deployed into a beta build for you to test. Since then around 12% of the users played in it without any new (there where still some old ones :/) issues to be found.

This gives me enough confidence to upgrade the main build of the game available to all. And then continue working on features and bug fixes. Please note that this upgrade will bring changes to how save files are handled, rendering old saves incompatible. The same goes for soul essence. To compensate for any losses, the game will grant you some based on your achievements.

IMPORTANT: If you have ongoing games or prefer to use the game with the old engine, you can do so by using the old-save-compatible-beta beta build:

Right-click on the game name in your library and select "Properties."

Go to the "Betas" tab.

Choose "old-save-compatible-beta" from the options.

Happy dungeon crawling,

GW