In our previous patch we sent out a fix to address an issue with progress that caused you to be stuck at 93%, however we heard reports that it was still occurring. Our update today should address this bug, and you will now be able to progress 100% in-game.
The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story™ update for 13 October 2023
In-game Progression Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
