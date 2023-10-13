 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story™ update for 13 October 2023

In-game Progression Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11648571 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In our previous patch we sent out a fix to address an issue with progress that caused you to be stuck at 93%, however we heard reports that it was still occurring. Our update today should address this bug, and you will now be able to progress 100% in-game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1457081 Depot 1457081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link