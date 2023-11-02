STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R is available now!

What is STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R?

Combining nostalgic 2D pixel characters with stunning 3D environments to explore, and even featuring new character illustrations based on the original game, this new version also brings full voice overs for all event scenes for the first time ever, recorded by the original voice cast. Combat has been crafted to preserve the simplicity, excitement and flashiness of the STAR OCEAN series, with improved pacing and added party mechanics.

Early Purchase Bonuses



Anybody who purchases STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R during the early purchase window will be able to get their hands on some bonus items: the Sunrise Ring, which is an accessory item that be equipped by any playable character, and a set of recovery items.

Early purchase bonuses will be granted to anybody who purchases the game before 8:59 a.m. PST on 16th November 2023.

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R - DEMO is available now!



This demo for STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R allows players to experience the section of the game from the story’s opening to the end of the Krosse Cave dungeon. We hope that players will enjoy the field area, depicted in the game’s new visual style, and the combat system with its newly added mechanics.

Note: The content of this demo features has been edited from the full version of the game, so some features from the full version of the game are restricted.

This demo is designed to give players three hours of gameplay per save file.

Story progress and character levels etc. from the demo can be carried over to the full game.

Save data from the demo can only be transferred to the full version of the game when it is first booted up.