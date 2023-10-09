Nova Drift Collab Arrives!

A new collab deck is here, this time featuring the fantastic space shooter Nova Drift!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/858210/Nova_Drift/



Many familiar ships and mods take on a new form, reimagined as Quantum Protocol cards. Play mods to mix and match effects onto your ships and discover new combinations every run! Will you go all in with damage? Or balance defensive mods with offensive power? Or maybe focus on setting up the field to drop the almighty Leviathan!!! The choice is yours.

The card art is by none other than the dev of Nova Drift themselves! Chimeric!

But there's more!

Also included in this update is a complete rework of the Spirit archetype!



The Spirit cards have historically been a niche and awkward deck, centered around a strange rhythm of returning cards to your hand. With the rework, they still return to your hand, but they now make use of a much more intuitive mechanic of linking together on the field. There's far too much to explain here, give the deck a try!

Cards

Changed Cockatrice.myth. New summon condition.

Changed Mermaid.myth. New summon condition and effect.

Mermaid and Cockatrice have been changed to reward the most unique part of the character that uses them: combining lots of different cards into one deck.

Buffed Octavia.mage. MANUAL effect is now instant.

Buffed Ignis.sorc. Now deals more damage based on a multiplier rather than flat amount.

Buffed Tempus.sorc. Base form is 1 + X, upgrade is 2 x X.

Nerfed Spear.blood. Level 1 -> 2. Rarity white -> blue.

Nerfed Spear.blood+. Damage 4 -> 3

Level

Reduced the number of bananas in Esper's introduction deck.

Removed a few enemies from Queen's introduction chess level.

Special thanks to Nigokos for the art of Aurora.

Also come say hi in the Discord! This decks can get tricky, but the Discord is a great place to get help!



This update has been in the works for a long long while, thank you all for playing! Please consider leaving a review if you haven't already, it really helps me continue working on this game and other games in the future.

