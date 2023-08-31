Update 1.4 – The latest Muckingham Files chapter is OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 11596307 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Have you heard the gossip? The latest free update for PowerWash Simulator is out now!

We’ve been busy dishing the dirt on Muckingham’s latest mishaps on our socials and now the day has finally arrived for you to poke around for yourself.

As part of this update, you’ll find three filthy new jobs to tackle in the Bonus Jobs menu:

Clean The Excavator

Some hulking heavy machinery is blocking one of Muckingham’s picturesque picket-fence streets. Will you be the one to move it? Heck no. But will you clean it up? Heck yes.

Clean The Paintball Arena

We’ve been dye-ing to create this level since it was suggested in one of the Community Map Votes! Get ready to un-splat an arena caked in years of brightly-coloured ballistics.

Clean The Spanish Villa

¡Vámonos! Unveil glorious mosaics and soak in the stunning lake-view at the home of one of Muckingham’s most eccentric residents.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Audio settings resetting when relaunching game.

Retrospective Achievement unlocks – Players should acquire previously achieved achievements upon updating build.

Fixed Bug when launching game without a Network Connection

Multiplayer Stability updates

Fixed Timelapse issues in the credits showing unclean jobs

Fixed issues preventing players from completing the tutorial when opening the Tablet.

Fixed Controller Vibrations not being produced when option is toggled “on”

Fixed Hard lock on Boot creating infinite load screen.

Fixed Hard Lock when entering Seventh Heaven

Fixed Accessibility equipment placement bug in SpongeBob Levels

Fixed missing Turbo Nozzle in some levels after being unlocked.

Fix for Entering Mars Rover, Gnome Fountain, or Minigolf before any other bonus jobs.

Friend Invite button being greyed out is now fixed.

Fixed invisible dirt in Lost Palace

Performance improvements whilst using the Trident nozzle

Save data stability updates

Localisation Updates

FAQ

Is this a free update?

Yes! The Muckingham Files is a series of free updates to PowerWash Simulator that expands the original universe of the base game. (Note: you do need to own the base game of PowerWash Simulator.)

How do I access the update?

Once you’ve downloaded the update, the new jobs will automatically be available to select from the Bonus Jobs menu.

Will there be achievements?

Sadly, not in this update!

Will there be more free updates in the future?

Yep! There are more free updates to PowerWash Simulator on the way as well as exciting collaborative paid Special Packs.

Have fun exploring even more of Muckingham and thanks for playing!

