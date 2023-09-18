DREDGE Update: v1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11594046 · Last edited 18 September 2023 – 13:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey Anglers,

We’ve just released our third update for DREDGE, which introduces a new character - The Painter! Those looking for a spoiler free experience can go and visit him in Little Marrow now. For the rest of you, check out our trailer and patch notes below.

Patch Notes:

Features

Added Boat Customization After you’ve acquired your dredge crane as part of the main story, a new character will set up shop at Little Marrow - The Painter ! He’ll be able to make adjustments to your boat’s appearance. The Painter starts with some basic options available, but you’ll be able to discover additional paint ingredients and flag designs.

Added crab aberrations ( craberrations ).

Added a new filter to the Encyclopedia to display Crabs.

Added a number of new shipwrecks around the world.

Adjustments

Equipment tooltips now display the previously hidden “Aberration Catch Bonus” statistic. Slightly buffed some of these values on some rods.

Rebalanced crab pots slightly. All crab pots provide some aberration catch bonus, with higher tier / special pots offering a larger bonus. Mouth of The Deep catch rate and duration reduced to make progressing the crab pot tech tree more meaningful.



Fixes

Fixed an issue where in very rare cases, the game would take longer than expected to save. Losing power during this time would cause save files (and in some cases, backup save files) to become corrupt.

Added a new font which should handle Japanese characters better and prevent them from falling back to use Chinese characters in some scenarios.

Fixed an issue where clicking on the boat upgrade purchase button too quickly could cause the screen to get stuck.

Fixed an issue where some areas of the sea floor reported that they were 100m+ deep when they clearly were not.

Fixed an issue where some achievements would not trigger immediately if the last thing they required was for you to catch a crab.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the map screen if it was switched to another screen while a marker was being placed.

Fixed some small animation issues.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1562430/DREDGE/