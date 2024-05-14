Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC launch details

Hey everyone,

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is releasing on PC soon. We're excited for you to experience Jin's journey, the Iki Island expansion, and Legends co-op multiplayer!

You can now pre-load the game on Steam. By doing so, you can download the game ahead of its release on May 16. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut launches on May 16 at 8:00 AM PDT / 5:00 PM CEST / 7:00 PM GST. Check out the infographic below for more time zones (click to enlarge).

Legends co-operative multiplayer

As previously announced, Legends co-op multiplayer mode will include cross-play between players on PS4 consoles, PS5 consoles and PC. Legends will be functional on PC at launch, but you won't be automatically matched with players on different platforms. Cross-play will launch in beta, meaning you can try it out by inviting your PlayStation Network friends. We would love your feedback as we continue to make adjustments in the weeks following launch!

Steam Deck support

We know many of you are eager to play Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck. We're happy to share that the single player experience, including the Iki Island expansion, can be enjoyed on Steam Deck and similar handheld gaming PCs as we’ve worked extensively to optimize performance and deliver the best possible experience on these devices.

You may notice that Steam marks the game as 'Unsupported' for Steam Deck. This is due to the Legends co-op multiplayer mode requiring Windows to access PlayStation Network integrated features.

On behalf of everyone at Nixxes and Sucker Punch, we can't wait for PC players to start their adventure and fight for the freedom of Tsushima!