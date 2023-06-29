 Skip to content

Drift update for 29 June 2023

Build 6.29.2023.1 - Hotfix

Build 11589882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update to address some missing physics.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2159651 Depot 2159651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2159652 Depot 2159652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2159653 Depot 2159653
  • Loading history…
