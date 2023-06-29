No Plan B "Smart Ass" Update (Beta 11)

Smarter enemies

I reworked the whole AI system for enemies, fixing many existing bugs and improving their behavior significantly.

New events

They now react to nearly 20 different types of events.

Some of these new events include the sound of shots from their teammates, the sight of their teammates getting killed, the sound of a sniper shot, or the noise your agents make when moving near them (the faster you move, the easier they hear you).

New reactions

Their reactions are also more elaborate.

They won't just rush to the position of the event but, depending on their archetype, will instead seek for the best compromise between defending their initial position, approaching the threat and preparing for you to step through that door, finger on the trigger.

Archetypes distribution

Additionally, the archetypes used by your enemies are now specific to the mission objective instead of the game difficulty. They will be defensive in hostile clearing missions and a more agressive in infil/exfil ones.

Hard/Permadeath difficulties

Hard and Permadeath difficulties push the slider even further with enemies running away from exploding grenades, hiding from snipers, and even waiting for you behind cover!

Arsenal changes

To help you deal with this new breed of NPCs, I tweaked the initial arsenal of each faction to add more grenades and a sniper rifle.

Your characters can now carry 1 additional grenade, making it 2 by default and can carry up to 4 thanks to the Grenadier skill.

Good luck!

Full changelog

This update also comes with a lot of improvements and fixes detailed in the following posts:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3676674235059305859

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3676674235073309147

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3658660471427026071