1.0.6 Beta Available Now!

Hey everyone,

Great news! We’re launching 1.0.6 into beta and we’d love for you to come check it out! Below you can read all about what’s in this new update, but before we get into it, we’d like to remind you that these changes are subject to feedback and testing, which means they might not make it into the full 1.0.6 rollout. The primary reason for the beta in the first place is to better understand what doesn’t work, as much as what does. So we’d love your support in figuring out what that looks like :)

Please note that opting into beta creates replicates your current save file so you'll have access to your main branch unlocks. However, progress made during this beta will not be carried over when 1.0.6 launches proper, and opting out will revert back to your 1.0.5 save.

To opt-in:

right click the game in your Steam Library

select Properties...

select the Betas tab

click the Beta Participation dropdown and select the "beta" branch

The changes!

Extended leader select screen

Before starting a run, there’s now the option to choose a tribe, then be presented with a choice of 3 leaders from that tribe. We’ve also tweaked & added some new leader abilities.

The Enemy Wave Bell:

Players can ring the enemy wave bell to call the next wave of enemies early. Enemies will now no longer auto-deploy when the board is cleared.

This change will allow new players to focus on each wave at a time without getting overwhelmed by new enemies, and have a breathing room before each wave to deploy new cards/buff up companions. Experienced players will be able to use the wave bell to call in enemies. This will be great for setting up bigger combos, and to better utilise specific cards such as Pombomb, I.C.G.M, Fungo Blaster, etc.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42375445/e3b550ed08c062e91c10db036fc4522f8e7b39e6.png[/img]

More Sun Bells!

Three new sun bells to choose from after beating a boss

Crown changes

You will now gain a crown from each boss battle.

Crowns in shops start cheaper, then get more expensive each time you buy one.

Enemies drop more blings & Kill Combos give less blings

Previously, battles that have many small enemies would yield much greater bling counts compared to their alternative battles. This change balances the difference between different fights while still keeping combos a valuable mechanic to get extra blings.

Reworked Gnome Event

Gnome Traveller event can now contain cards from ALL Tribes and only 2 of the 3 cards will come with Junk

This change makes the Gnome Traveller feel less underwhelming by opening up countless new strategies that were previously impossible to achieve.



Injured Companion Event

A new map event which will give you a companion from your previous failed run.

Charm Changes

Enemies can no longer hold 2 of the same charm in a battle.

Added more charm options for enemies.

Target Icons

Cards in battle now show which card they will attack when hovered over, this can be toggled off in the settings.

Other Changes

Bite Charm now gives 3 Teeth instead of 4

Increased Snobble’s Health

Increased Spice given by Peppereaper

Bug Fixes

Fixed Van Jun's useless effect as an enemy

Fixed Monch + Soulbound issue

Please do let us know what you think over on [Discord](discord.gg/wildfrost) and of course, you’re welcome to feedback on Steam.

Until next time, stay frosty!