[Neolithic]To the End update for 29 June 2023

Update, Version 20230629

Share · View all patches · Build 11589827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content################
[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (Variable reaches 1090. But, this part is currently not accessible.)
############Debug#################
[The High Priest's Lab]Fixed an audio bug after loading a save file in this location.
简体中文
############Content################
【迷失于沙粒中】故事继续。（变量达到1090。但是，当前这部分剧情还无法开启。）
############Debug#################
【大祭司的实验室】修复了在这里读取存档时出现的一个音乐错误。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/3467274d

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
