Update, Version 20230629

English
[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (Variable reaches 1090. But, this part is currently not accessible.)
[The High Priest's Lab]Fixed an audio bug after loading a save file in this location.
简体中文
【迷失于沙粒中】故事继续。（变量达到1090。但是，当前这部分剧情还无法开启。）
【大祭司的实验室】修复了在这里读取存档时出现的一个音乐错误。
