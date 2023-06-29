 Skip to content

Rocket Assault update for 29 June 2023

Unleashing DownHill Rush!

29 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're thrilled to introduce an exciting new track that will put your drifting abilities to the test like never before. Brace yourself for the ultimate challenge as we take you on a wild ride through a wet and slippery downhill course.

Changed files in this update

Rocket Assault Main Depot 880731
  • Loading history…
