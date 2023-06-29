 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SHMUP Creator update for 29 June 2023

Update: V1.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11589748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES
. More robust sprite picking code, could fix possible crashes
. Fixed possible crash in the Weapon editor
. Text Sound sound was not always initialized
. FX particle orientation was wrong after a clone

Changed files in this update

SHMUP Creator Content Depot 1289521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link