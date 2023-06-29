BUG FIXES
. More robust sprite picking code, could fix possible crashes
. Fixed possible crash in the Weapon editor
. Text Sound sound was not always initialized
. FX particle orientation was wrong after a clone
SHMUP Creator update for 29 June 2023
Update: V1.4.2
BUG FIXES
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update