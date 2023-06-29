 Skip to content

Heliopolis Six update for 29 June 2023

Patch Notes - v0.3.1/d02

Moin,

we've made a few changes.

Additions

  • There are resource icons now within the text.
  • The tutorial had a small review and comes now with videos.

