New class : The pet master! Objective system! Game completion Tree!

New class! The pet master will allow you to control up to 4 pets simultaneously! (Standard one + pet slot + mount + bonus pet)
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//12134860/cd1d857d6250e3e2641c43b58911fb6db43474ab.png[/img]
Objective system & Game completion Tree will (especially new player) guide you in the evolution of your progression and mechanics
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//12134860/c5907d9c4f5d103c9dbd89eae88e44ea0bf7ed0d.png[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//12134860/a9d3c9db620910aabfb39f18b2ae5f8778005d66.png[/img]
Changelog 0.13.13
Adds:
- Objectives system, game completion tree (F4)
- New class, the pet master (steel armor) with 4 skills:
- Mount Invokation: Summon the monster assigned to the slot 5 as a mount. It's level scale with the sum of MP/HP/SP max
- Pet Invokation: Summon the monster assigned to the slot 6. It's level scale with the sum of MP/HP/SP max.
- Heal Pets: Heals all invoked monsters.
- Resurrect Pets: Resurrects all monsters in the toolbar.
Fix:
- Spell can't be maintained when in the sword slot
- Misc...
