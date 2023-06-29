New class : The pet master! Objective system! Game completion Tree!

Share · View all patches · Build 11589640 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 15:32:05 UTC by Wendy

For any questions, our discord!

http://discord.gg/planetcentauri

New class! The pet master will allow you to control up to 4 pets simultaneously! (Standard one + pet slot + mount + bonus pet)

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//12134860/cd1d857d6250e3e2641c43b58911fb6db43474ab.png[/img]

Objective system & Game completion Tree will (especially new player) guide you in the evolution of your progression and mechanics

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//12134860/c5907d9c4f5d103c9dbd89eae88e44ea0bf7ed0d.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//12134860/a9d3c9db620910aabfb39f18b2ae5f8778005d66.png[/img]