Planet Centauri update for 29 June 2023

New class : The pet master! Objective system! Game completion Tree!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For any questions, our discord!
http://discord.gg/planetcentauri

New class! The pet master will allow you to control up to 4 pets simultaneously! (Standard one + pet slot + mount + bonus pet)
Objective system & Game completion Tree will (especially new player) guide you in the evolution of your progression and mechanics
Changelog 0.13.13

Adds:  
- Objectives system, game completion tree (F4)  
- New class, the pet master (steel armor) with 4 skills:  
- Mount Invokation: Summon the monster assigned to the slot 5 as a mount. It's level scale with the sum of MP/HP/SP max  
- Pet Invokation: Summon the monster assigned to the slot 6. It's level scale with the sum of MP/HP/SP max.  
- Heal Pets: Heals all invoked monsters.  
- Resurrect Pets: Resurrects all monsters in the toolbar.

Fix:  
- Spell can't be maintained when in the sword slot  
- Misc...

Planet Centauri Content Depot 385381
Planet Centauri Windows Depot 385382
Planet Centauri Linux64 Depot 385383
Planet Centauri Mac OS X Depot 385384
