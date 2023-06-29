Ghostland Yard update 0.9.1.1 is now available! This update brings the final boss of the game, yeah! As usual, do not hesitate to give us feedback and to tell us what you think. We are pleased with the result, but there is always room for improvement.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42782645/e108d70f931edd76295bd34ac94495c06bb99973.png[/img]

The changes indicated with a 💎 were inspired by your feedback, thank you for your support!

Final boss: the boss is now playable

💎2nd Boss: added a small delay at the beginning of phase 2 so players have more time to understand what's going on

💎 607 : level was reworked base on your feedback, note that your time and replay for this stage was removed

: level was reworked base on your feedback, note that your time and replay for this stage was removed 💎 Options : you can now access most of the options directly from the pause menu

: you can now access most of the options directly from the pause menu 💎Leaderboard: you can now access the leaderboard directly from the pause menu, meaning that you can start a replay or a race against one of your friends or one of the Top10 in the world without having to go back to the main menu, FINALLY

We are done with the main content of the game, this is a very important milestone for us! In the coming weeks, we are going to release some minor updates bringing QoL improvements, bugfixes and some polish on various things while we are still working on the Apocalypse World.

We are at this very moment at 50% of the Apocalypse world done (60/120 levels). If everything goes right (note that it rarely is the case), we should be able to push the Major Update #3 at the end of July.

Regarding the Apocalypse World update, we still have some plans for few improvements:

A godmode in the options to help you pass the most difficult stages (note that this godmode will probably break some parts of the game!)

in the options to help you pass the most difficult stages (note that this godmode will probably break some parts of the game!) Improved character controller : there is no vertical coyote time nor prejump for the multijump pickable at the moment and those were requested, we are going to work on it very soon

: there is no vertical coyote time nor prejump for the multijump pickable at the moment and those were requested, we are going to work on it very soon Level order modification : some stages inside a world are not are their right place, we are going to balance the order in order to smooth the difficulty curve

: some stages inside a world are not are their right place, we are going to balance the order in order to smooth the difficulty curve Polish: some visual effects and sound effects deserve a bit more love and the overall mixing of the game needs a bit more cooking before the final release

The console version (Nintendo Switch) is still planned but we do not have any ETA to give you yet. There is a timeline where we have to delay the v.1.0 PC release in order to make a multiplaftorm release in 2024, but this will happen only if we find a deal with a publisher. Otherwise, the game will release on PC at the end of the summer, and on Nintendo Switch sometime in the future

We are still eager to hear your feedback, do not hesitate to use the "feedback" panel in game or to join us on discord. We are building this game for you the players, so if you like or dislike anything, let us know and we will see what we can do to improve your experience!

Talk to you soon!