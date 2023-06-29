Hola, Capos!

The Gangs of De Ojeda Update is here! The citizens of República De Ojeda are fed up with all the criminal activity! Enforcers are more ruthless, and the criminal underworld needs to fight back!

Find new ways to grow your empire! Maybe your enemies can become your friends? For a while... ːcartel_nothing_personalː

Patch Notes

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36613041/7a23e898c2161b31677c70c1a33f64e5a9386319.png[/img]

Major Changes

ːcartel_nothing_personalː Gang Alliances. Convince Enemy Gangs to enter into an Alliance with your Cartel! They will provide firepower in combat, won’t attack you, and even let you use buildings in their region! But be cautious. You’re not the only one that can break off an Alliance…

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36613041/6176db26fe372065bdf8d8c80ed822340d0e5e9b.gif[/img]

ːcartel_nothing_personalː Enforcers vs. Enemy Gangs. Why should you be the only one that gets blamed for everything? Now when Terror rises, Enemy Gangs, their cities, and their buildings will also become a target.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36613041/5f0d1a13944a0e16f2f71a1ceb045eb00f7cf5ca.gif[/img]

ːcartel_nothing_personalː Updated Tutorial. We’ve expanded the Tutorial to add missions about Gang interactions and combat!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36613041/837a087a4de5dcacde260bf10dafe59602369fb8.gif[/img]

ːcartel_nothing_personalː Gang Agreement UI. It’s no longer a dialogue! Conduct your trades in a new window that will make the process easier and smoother!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36613041/f1d97cd1eeae00bdb10e9ebbc1b7a1c86f38ba02.gif[/img]

Enemy Gang City loses power when their convoy is out of it. Use new combat mechanics to attack the Enemy Gang City when they least expect it!

Use new combat mechanics to attack the Enemy Gang City when they least expect it! Updated Global Unlocks Menu. Added different categories for easier navigation, added cinematic category.

Added different categories for easier navigation, added cinematic category. Ignore Expiring Events. Simply press the expiring event phone marker with your RMB to ignore the event!

Simply press the expiring event phone marker with your RMB to ignore the event! Added informational Expiring Event about Enemy Gangs. When you’re attacked by an Enemy Gang for the first time, an informational event is triggered, which will explain how to deal with Enemy Gang attacks and what triggers them.

When you’re attacked by an Enemy Gang for the first time, an informational event is triggered, which will explain how to deal with Enemy Gang attacks and what triggers them. Reworked attack with weapons. If at least one of your characters is in the building containing Weapons, when you send them to the Enemy location, you can select “Attack with weapons”.

If at least one of your characters is in the building containing Weapons, when you send them to the Enemy location, you can select “Attack with weapons”. (Playtest) Updated the Gang Agreement Menu to include checkmarks under unlocked Agreement levels.

Added detailed tooltips to the Event Log.

Balance

Decreased the amount of Allegiance players get from small talks with Enemy Gang Leaders.

(Playtest) Players now need to have more than 1/2 of the Enemy Gang’s power to ally it.

(Playtest) Decreased combat encounter cooldown for Allied Gangs from 30 to 21 days.

(Playtest) Slightly decreased the chance of Enforcers attacking Enemy Gangs instead of the player.

Changed the power of the Hospital from 0 to 3.

Visual & Audio

Updated Cache models for all levels.

Added audio cue when the player is nearing defeat in a combat encounter.

Added phone call sound.

(Playtest) Removed audio cue when Enforcers attack Enemy Gangs.

(Playtest) Removed audio cue when Enemy Gangs move to defend their property from Enforcers.

(Playtest) Changed the color of some Allied Gang markers from red to white.

Bug Fixes

(Potentially) Fixed: Mouse Cursor doesn’t align with the menu buttons on some resolutions.

Fixed: Multiple localization fixes.

(Playtest) Players were able to ally with Enemy Gangs at the start of the ‘Needs and Fears’ campaign without completing a loyalty check.

(Playtest) Fixed: Enemy Gangs weren’t engaging in combat with Enforcers that were stronger than the Enemy Gang.

(Playtest) Fixed: The game didn’t pause in the Gang Agreement Menu,

(Playtest) Fixed: Allying with an Enemy Gang would trigger an event about capturing Enemy Gang buildings.

Fixed: Players were able to demolish a building during a CIA combat encounter in it.

Fixed: Equipped character and building skins disabled after reloading the game,

Fixed: Volatile Lieutenants displayed incorrect destinations in some cases.

Fixed: Tutorial subtitles were obstructed in some languages.

Fixed: Incorrect Cache marker was displayed when it was in a construction queue.

Fixed: Enemy Gang Cities sometimes disappeared from the Warehouse ‘Connection’ list during an Agreement.

Fixed: Random Gang Agreement Event didn’t start if the Gang Agreement was on a cooldown.

Fixed: Planes were stuck in mid-air if an aerodrome ran out of upkeep money during a sale cycle.

Fixed: Some events displayed Incorrect resource prices in tooltips.

Fixed: Some event markers were displayed over Prison even if the Lieutenant was already out of it.

Fixed: The ‘Bury the Money’ Event didn’t complete if the player was using a Rathole.

Fixed: 'Endurance' level was obstructing some parts of the interface in Lieutenant Menu.

Fixed: Injured Lieutenants couldn’t be evacuated after reloading an autosave in some instances.

Fixed: The event to hire a Lieutenant wouldn’t disappear if the player hired a Lieutenant in the last remaining Cartel slot before accepting the event.

Fixed: Achievement ‘Bite The Blow’ would be awarded for buying Weapons in an Area Depot.

Fixed: Quest remained on the screen after completing all of the objectives in rare instances.

Fixed: Demolishing of Caches can’t be canceled.

Known Issues