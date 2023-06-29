Summer Sale and Update 1.09

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31341261/e0289bb4071ae881bc1c2645379d6e25dfd08b4c.png[/img]
Greetings Village Elders,
To celebrate the Steam and GOG Summer sale, i released this small update.
Update 1.09
-- improved the german language localization with the help of Maximilian Sommer
-- fixed a bug with raiders not attacking when players had no drafted villagers (reported by Voytek)
-- misc fixes and improvements regarding raids.
I wish you a good summer. May you have a great time with your family and friends.
George,
LW Games
