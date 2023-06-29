 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warhammer Horus Heresy: Legions update for 29 June 2023

Update v3.1.1 release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11589334 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update prepares the game for the upcoming Battle Pass focused on the Traitor Auxilia and fixes bug when assigning cosmetics to a deck and saving progress on Achievements in Legacy mode.

Changed files in this update

The Horus Heresy: Legions Mac Depot 1031142
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link