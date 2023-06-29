Planet of Lana Update 1.0.8.0 adds 11 languages, optimizations, and more! 🌍

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40704852/27460ac6c9d90f6f14276ee56fc67515c9a873b2.jpg[/img]

Heya friends of Lana and Mui,

it's been a while! After the release of Planet of Lana, we took some time to regain some composure. A release like Planet of Lana is a really exciting and exhausting affair, and especially when (like for us) it's the very first release of a video game ever.

We continue to get so much positive feedback from you, and we are really grateful for that. We are really proud of what we have created with Planet of Lana. ❤️

Last update here on Steam was on May 30, but we have not sat back and done nothing since then. One of our special concerns was to make Planet of Lana accessible to even more players, so we added 11 languages to the 11 we have so far. This makes a total of 22 languages now supported by Planet of Lana.

Here is the full change log of the 1.0.8.0 update:

Extended language support from 11 to a total of 22 languages

Czech (cs)

Danish (da)

Dutch (nl)

Greek (el)

Hungarian (hu)

Norwegian (no)

Polish (pl)

Portuguese (Brazil) (pt-BR)

Romanian (ro)

Swedish (sv)

Turkish (tr)

Fix for auto-scrolling menu bug

Localization error fixes

Cap frame rate in menu & during load

Checkpoint related bug fixes that could get the players stuck

Credits update

Several other smaller bug fixes

Keep enjoying Novo, and please stay in touch!

Love,

The Wishfully Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1608230/Planet_of_Lana/