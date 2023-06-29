 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 29 June 2023

Enhanced overlay, Update 0.2.105

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add Overlay size slider.
Add Quest option to the overlay. The overlay can be activated in-game (page 1 of the diary).
Add a slider FOV in Settings.
The overlay and notifications are visible with night vision.

Various minor fix.

