Enhanced overlay, Update 0.2.105

Add Overlay size slider.
Add Quest option to the overlay. The overlay can be activated in-game (page 1 of the diary).
Add a slider FOV in Settings.
The overlay and notifications are visible with night vision.
Various minor fix.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
Add Overlay size slider.
Add Quest option to the overlay. The overlay can be activated in-game (page 1 of the diary).
Add a slider FOV in Settings.
The overlay and notifications are visible with night vision.
Various minor fix.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update