Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow update for 29 June 2023

Cynthia Patch 1.0.7

Cynthia Patch 1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes 1.0.7:
-Fixed an issue that caused the player to be unable to click buttons in the pause menu when using the controller
-Slightly changed indicator of the selected costume in the pause menu
-Preparations for new 'Tropical Blossom' Costume DLC (more info in the next announcement)

