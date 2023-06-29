Cynthia Patch 1.0.7

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41111418/795fd9fac8b8795dfddc7067a6c20f884b93b51c.png[/img]

Patch notes 1.0.7:

-Fixed an issue that caused the player to be unable to click buttons in the pause menu when using the controller

-Slightly changed indicator of the selected costume in the pause menu

-Preparations for new 'Tropical Blossom' Costume DLC (more info in the next announcement)

