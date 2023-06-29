Building Contest: Launch!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37573477/11c84997ddcba79ddbca236c8cfcfc688bb654d1.png[/img]

Hi Tinkerers!

We are marking the launch of Tinkertown with a building contest, hope you want to join us!

This time, we are eager to see how you celebrate the release in-game. Create a festive scene, take a screenshot and share it on our Discord! In order for your submission to count, the in-game Moai stone head (Headups logo) has to be a part of the image.

Each contestant can only have one submission each, and the three winners get picked by the dev team voting on their favorites.

The contest runs until July 10th 3PM CET, and the winners are notified shortly thereafter.

Prizes:

1st The title of “Building Champion” on Discord and two games from the Headup library

2nd Two games from the Headup library

3rd One game from the Headup library

Good luck and happy launch!