Update 4.0.0 - New Perk System and What's Coming Next!

NEW FEATURES

PERKS SYSTEM

Initially, we had planned to add subroles to each role, but we finally decided to take another path: we wanted to add more customization and replayability. Therefore, instead of subroles, you're getting a brand new perk system!

Level up your roles by completing missions, buy new perks and customize your abilities.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42245591/745a972c73c79a681a9c234c6700197c34e08983.png[/img]

Play around with a variety of fun abilities: revive your allies as the bodyguard, follow the tracks of the ghosts as the electrician, or communicate with the dead as the medium.

CARTOMANCER DECK

The cartomancer now has access to a variety of cards they can use to build their own customized deck.

WHAT'S COMING NEXT

NEW STORIES

The next step after the perks update is a new batch of stories. As usual, expect a whole lot more variety in the generated stories and new objects to interact with.

MORE PERKS AND CARDS

We'll be adding more perks and cards over the next few weeks, and even more later. Don't hesitate to send your ideas our way if you have any, via Discord or the Steam forums!

SKINS

Skins are the next big milestone after the role update. Keep your eyes peeled for some sneak peeks!

AND AFTER THAT?

More ghosts and maps are coming later. You won't be disappointed with what's coming!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42245591/f67ae7fdc8b34e5bc3c2b62491089e8a7d997443.png[/img]

PATCH NOTES

New Features & Changes

ROLE PERKS : level up your roles and buy perks. Find out more about this huge new feature in the room screen -> role menu. Plenty more perks will be added later. If you have ideas, send them our way!

: level up your roles and buy perks. Find out more about this huge new feature in the room screen -> role menu. Plenty more perks will be added later. If you have ideas, send them our way! CARTOMANCER DECK: the cartomancer can now build their own customized deck of cards. More cards are coming soon!

Adjustments

Renamed the musclehead to bodyguard

Changed the appearance of the players' ectoplasms

Adjusted the color of the players' ectoplasms

In the room menu, all windows now close when pressing Escape

Backups are now created when switching to a different game version or when an error happens. You can access your saves folder through the ingame settings. If something happens to your save after switching between versions (for example: you are reset to level 1), just go to your saves folder, look for the latest save with your game version number, duplicate it then rename it to "save.dat". It will become your active save file.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused ALT-tabbing to interfere with push-to-talk when ALT was used as the push-to-talk key

Fixed a bug that caused some lights to be visible through the medium's vision

Note: new content is only in English for now. Other translations are coming in the next few days. Sorry for the inconvenience!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42245591/d8c5c0eef9bbaf03a05691cb5dabe1e2a4544801.png[/img]

