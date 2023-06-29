New Murtop Update 1.2.0

CHANGELOG
1.2.0 - 2023-06-21
Added
- Better visual feedback when:
- Murti gets hit (specially by rocks and boulders).
- Getting an extra life.
- Catalan, Spanish, and Japanese translations.
- CRT filter for "low end devices".
- MAME default keyboard arcade game controls:
- 5 (Coin slot 1).
- 1 (Player 1 start).
- Up Arrow (Player 1 Up).
- Down Arrow (Player 1 Down).
- Left Arrow (Player 1 Left).
- Right Arrow (Player 1 Right).
- Left Ctrl (Player 1 Button 1).
- Left Alt (Player 1 Button 2).
- Spacebar (Player 1 Button 3).
- Service menu (press and hold "1p_start" + "1p_button2" on the logos screen to access it).
- Stats menu.
- Reset leadearboard.
- Reset stats.
- TATE mode for "low end devices".
- The radish disappears afters 5 seconds.
Fixed
- Credits are not reset when not continuing.
- Font remapping when Japanese locale is set.
- Input issue in the pause menu on the Bonus stage.
- Input issue on the Bonus stage when getting the radish.
- Points multiplier when enemies are in "Scatter" mode.
Changed
- Default leaderboard scores and stages are more clear and organized.
- Murti goes a little faster on the Bonus stage.
- Press and hold "1p_start" + "1p_button1" on the logos screen to access the Test menu.
