Murtop update for 29 June 2023

New Murtop Update 1.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

1.2.0 - 2023-06-21

Added

  • Better visual feedback when:
  • Murti gets hit (specially by rocks and boulders).
  • Getting an extra life.
  • Catalan, Spanish, and Japanese translations.
  • CRT filter for "low end devices".
  • MAME default keyboard arcade game controls:
  • 5 (Coin slot 1).
  • 1 (Player 1 start).
  • Up Arrow (Player 1 Up).
  • Down Arrow (Player 1 Down).
  • Left Arrow (Player 1 Left).
  • Right Arrow (Player 1 Right).
  • Left Ctrl (Player 1 Button 1).
  • Left Alt (Player 1 Button 2).
  • Spacebar (Player 1 Button 3).
  • Service menu (press and hold "1p_start" + "1p_button2" on the logos screen to access it).
  • Stats menu.
  • Reset leadearboard.
  • Reset stats.
  • TATE mode for "low end devices".
  • The radish disappears afters 5 seconds.

Fixed

  • Credits are not reset when not continuing.
  • Font remapping when Japanese locale is set.
  • Input issue in the pause menu on the Bonus stage.
  • Input issue on the Bonus stage when getting the radish.
  • Points multiplier when enemies are in "Scatter" mode.

Changed

  • Default leaderboard scores and stages are more clear and organized.
  • Murti goes a little faster on the Bonus stage.
  • Press and hold "1p_start" + "1p_button1" on the logos screen to access the Test menu.

