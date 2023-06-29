 Skip to content

Draft Day Sports: Pro Basketball 2023 update for 29 June 2023

Version 12.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11589093 · Last edited by Wendy

  • correction for MP leagues that cannot export files while running a d-league team
  • correction to attempt to fix issue where game sounds do not stop on occasion

