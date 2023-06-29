- correction for MP leagues that cannot export files while running a d-league team
- correction to attempt to fix issue where game sounds do not stop on occasion
Draft Day Sports: Pro Basketball 2023 update for 29 June 2023
Version 12.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
