Extensive optimization package, part two - v1.501.0

Greetings Patrons,

As announced yesterday, our testing of second optimization package is now concluded and ready for all of you!

In general, this update includes further interventions to improve game performance. Technical details are similar to last update, but this time optimizations include much more models, and they go deeper in multiple layers. Today's update also includes improvements to foliage, trees, farm plants, as well as upgrades to level of details on various zoom levels.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40305257/a9083944aa6dfc4385cbd8879af9ebac706bd37b.jpg[/img]

After both optimization packages are installed, there should be a significant reduction of loading times, better performance when numerous buildings are constructed and more precise handling on citizens once they reach higher numbers. Note that bottlenecks we've been resolving with these two updates weren't equally visible on all machines. It mainly depends on specific hardware you use, so that means that gains will also vary. During our testing we've noticed bigger improvements on relatively slower machines. Loads on your CPU and GPU should also decrease further.

Hopefully this will make your entire experience smoother and easier to control.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40305257/a97d733997c6d29918f7dbc14180c1331dbc8334.png[/img]

Regardless of fact that last two updates were strictly aimed at heavy optimizations, we've also corrected a few minor bugs and glitches, one of which was actually pretty noticeable but also somewhat funny - snowman in front of your Town Hall won't be appearing in the middle of summer anymore :)

Final heads up on this occassion is that our work will proceed from this point, but we'll be again more concentrated at the game itself. We're aiming for second part of July for another megaupdate and few more surprises...

Until then,

Govern on!