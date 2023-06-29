Summer Event 2023

We're excited to bring the summer vibes to Longvinter and celebrate the season with you! Elevate your summer style with the irresistible Panama Hat and embrace whimsy with the delightful Frog Hats!

Earn the stylish Panama hat by playing the game for a mere 30 minutes on any server. Then, embrace the challenge of seeking out the concealed Frog hat, and once found, you'll receive a randomly colored one. Happy hunting!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40655015/b8b522a46343e1f78484dd7279bcf17024da394e.png[/img]

Both items will appear to your steam inventory once acquired!

Longvinter will be participating in the Steam Summer Sale! From June 29th to July 13th, 2023, gamers will have the opportunity to grab the game at an discount of 30% off the original price. Don't miss out on this fantastic chance to enhance your gaming library and enjoy countless hours of immersive entertainment.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40655015/0834aa8fc26f0a3c36e41e369cd7db10fa62dab1.png[/img]

Remember, the Summer Event is a limited-time celebration, so be sure to log in and play to receive the hats before its too late! The Summer Event starts 29 June 2023 and will end 31 July 2023. See you under the summer sun in Longvinter!