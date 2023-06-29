Firewalls and Lasers 0.10.5 Patch Live Now!

tl;dr; New Laser Map Hazard, Reroll Rewards, New Relics, Balance Changes

Hi All,

This patch represents the final map hazard binging us to three (Meteor, Firewall, and Laser). I will likely balance and adjust these in the future, but for now the map hazard feature is completed. This patch also has some balance changes and adjusted based on your direct feedback. Speaking of feedback I recently sent my thoughts on this great thread from bholtz.

Keep any eye out for an upcoming post about my plans for the 1.0 release.

As always, you can message me with ideas or bugs on the Official Discord or via the Steam discussion boards and I will likely implement your idea! Thank you to all of you who have given me feedback and helped test new features.

Thanks for playing my little indie game :)

Aarimous

Patch Notes

New Features

3 new relics (2 rare and 1 common)

Added a new reroll button on the Relics and Level Up loot screens When pressed all the items will be rerolled, but it cost health to reroll After rolling the health cost is doubled The button is disabled if the cost would kill the player (aka you can't kill yourself by pressing the reroll button) The cost can not be mitigate, reduced, or scaled, it's a flat amount that is subtracted from the player's current health Rerolling relics costs a base of 10 Rerolling level up rewards a base of 8 Cannot reroll relics during act rewards or chest that are explicitly full of relics (like after taking Tim the Enchanter)

Added melee damage increase to core level up loot pool. Amount will scale each so Act 1 is +2, Act 2 is +4, and Act 3 is +6

Added ability damage increase to core level up loot pool. Amount will scale each act so Act 1 is +1, Act 2 is +2, and Act 3 is +3.

Adjusted the level up loot that increases player health to scale with each act so Act 1 is +5, Act 2 is +10, and Act 3 is +15. This will keep it in line with the new melee and ability damage increases.

Balance Changes

My goal with these changes was to add power to melee stats and bring some of the more extreme values in line with other relics of the same rarity. My goal isn't for all relics to have the same power level, but I don't want certain relics to be automatic picks. Ideally each time you get presented relics you get to make a decision, or there is a clear best pick for your current build.

Just a Sword: melee damage increased from 1 to 2

Gloves of punching: melee damage increased from 2 to 3

Steadfast protector: damage reduction increased from 1 to 3

Knights Bane: knight health -2 to -3

Gift to the Plebs: Pawn health reduced from 4 to 2

Gift to the Plebs: Knight damage reduced from 2 to 1

Reckless Axe: Enemy damage scale reduced from +100% to +50%

Empty Heart: On low health, player Ability Damage increased from 3 to 4

Empty Heart: On low health, added Player damage reduction of 5

Old Smelly Cheese: Player max health scale reduced from 100% to 50%

Lost Diadem Queen: Ability damage per pierce increased from 1 to 2

Ancient Hwacha Rocket: Ability damage per range increased from 1 to 2

Ace Spades: added property +1 amount of loot on level up

Five Head Stoned Ring: ability bonus damage to elite increased from 5 to 8

Lesser Swipe minion damage from 1 to 2

Greater Swipe minion damage from 3 to 5

Minor Scalar AOE acale from 33% to 25%

Major Scalar AOE scale from 100% 50%

Bugs and Mics Changes