Build 6.28.2023.1 - The Crystal Update

Many early players encountered world seeds where crystals were frustratingly rare - or could not find a single crystal of one color or another. This obviously wasn't the intended design but unfortunately there wasn't one simple fix.

I'm finally pleased to release an update that will level the playing field across seeds. And in celebration of Steam Summer Sale, I pulled in a few surprises for the existing biomes from the upcoming Content Update 1. That's slated for later this summer and we'll start posting some teasers soon.

On to the changes!

Improved Asteroid Field Generation

In the new asteroid field chunks (you'll need to travel somewhere new), you'll find crystal biomes are larger in size and more likely to have points of interest. You'll also find improved field visuals everywhere, including existing chunks.

New Points of Interest

We've added 8 new points of interest to find in the field, many which have their own crystal sources and a rare one with a pleasant surprise. You'll find these in all biomes and many are easy to spot on the horizon. Speaking of the horizon, we've made POIs visible from a much further distance which can help you navigate the field.

"We have Outposts at home"

While proper asteroid Outposts are coming in a future update, we don't want to limit your ability to spread out over the field. You can now place containers, benches and lights on asteroids to help on those long trips.

This update includes some visual polish around destroying asteroids with your pickaxe or drill and particle improvements all around.

A few notable bug fixes:

Fixed falling through asteroids in rare cases

Fixed invisible walls near some large asteroids

Fixed worm not leaving for all players correctly

Fixed a crash when quitting the game

Fixed the shelf clipping with the wall

As always, join us on the discussion boards or Discord to discuss the new update, report bugs, suggest improvements or post pictures of cats.

Until then, we'll get back to work!