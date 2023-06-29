6/29/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.12.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11588821 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 13:52:13 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

FIXED some contextual action formatting inconsistencies

FIXED a major price calculation issue which could result in all item prices having a very high sell price and very low buy price (Forgot a decimal XD - Whoops!)

Changes & Additions:

Added 5 new Scavver faction troop lists for random encounters

Updated random encounter (Combat) lists

Updated some interior areas

Updated the world map image with some new locations that are coming in the future (Yeah, I know, I still have a lot of areas to make - Even thinking about it makes me tired)

Price adjustments based on reputation now come at a "reputation_absolute_value 0.05 item_price / 100" rate (High reps were very easily gained through various means and this in turn caused you to be able to buy items for significantly low prices and sell for extraordinarily high prices - breaking the balance of the economy system)

Added a small amount of room for the mouse to be able to travel past the edge of the screen but still appear on screen so that cursor based scrolling in vertical menus still worked (The previous patch had a fix for the mouse pointer disappearing off screen towards the edges but it disabled mouse scrolling in the vertical menus)

Increased mouse hover sound volume slightly when moving the mouse over menu options

Added some new tileset graphics to be used in the near future

Revive skills/abilities can now be used ANYTIME and not just in combat (These were not intended to be combat-only)

Redistributed some boss stats so that they aren't so overpowered in certain stats (Looking at you, Roid)

Daytime (Sunrise through sunset) color saturation increased slightly to make it more visually obvious that it's daytime and not just constant night

Added a preventative measure to ensure the user of an attack skill must be alive for the duration of the skill for it to continuously be used (Example: autofire but the user dies mid-way through due to a counter attack)

Getting fame for giving Connors scrap will now require 10 scrap per fame point instead of 5 (It was too easy to just buy scrap and then give it to him for fame - a player confirmed this earlier today)

Some other various minor tweaks and changes

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

If you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː