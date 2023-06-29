Akkorus - Village of Ashder

This is another mid seasonal patch for the fellowship season. Work together and cooperate with friends, each one on their own adventure but united in a common goal.

Improvements to many of the basic animations and mechanics

New fun rare events that can occur in ruptures such as rare ruptures, rare spawns and rare chests

A whole new map based on fellowship progression

Improvements and fixes to fellowship features

Capture slugs in a small bottle

Improvements to ALL the basic ruptures to make them a lot more fun

Improvements to some of the rare ruptures to make them more enjoyable