Akkorus - Village of Ashder

This is another mid seasonal patch for the fellowship season. Work together and cooperate with friends, each one on their own adventure but united in a common goal.
- Improvements to many of the basic animations and mechanics
- New fun rare events that can occur in ruptures such as rare ruptures, rare spawns and rare chests
- A whole new map based on fellowship progression
- Improvements and fixes to fellowship features
- Capture slugs in a small bottle
- Improvements to ALL the basic ruptures to make them a lot more fun
- Improvements to some of the rare ruptures to make them more enjoyable
