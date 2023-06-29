 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarven Realms update for 29 June 2023

Akkorus - Village of Ashder

Share · View all patches · Build 11588776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is another mid seasonal patch for the fellowship season. Work together and cooperate with friends, each one on their own adventure but united in a common goal.

  • Improvements to many of the basic animations and mechanics
  • New fun rare events that can occur in ruptures such as rare ruptures, rare spawns and rare chests
  • A whole new map based on fellowship progression
  • Improvements and fixes to fellowship features
  • Capture slugs in a small bottle
  • Improvements to ALL the basic ruptures to make them a lot more fun
  • Improvements to some of the rare ruptures to make them more enjoyable

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2015241 Depot 2015241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link