 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary update for 29 June 2023

Q.U.B.E. Create enters public BETA!

Share · View all patches · Build 11588747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No need for a closed beta sign up key! Everyone who owns Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary can now access Q.U.B.E. Create!

Important Notes

This is still a early access build of the level editor and will contain bugs and even crash at times. There is an auto save functionality implemented which you can configure in the Settings menu. Please save your levels regularly to avoid loss. Please report any bugs/crashes to us. Details below.

Bug/Crash Reporting

There is a dedicated Q.U.B.E. Create Bug Reporting channel in Discord and on the Steam Community Hub discussion board. Please post any issues in either of those channels.

General Feedback

You can post general feedback and suggestions to the Create Feedback channels in either Discord or the Community Hub.

Sharing Content

You are completely free to share screenshots and videos of your custom levels online, in the Community Hub, and on Discord. Tag #qubegame on socials!

Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/ZSHz9kg9VV

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1564222 Depot 1564222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link