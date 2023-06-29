Q.U.B.E. Create enters public BETA!

No need for a closed beta sign up key! Everyone who owns Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary can now access Q.U.B.E. Create!

Important Notes

This is still a early access build of the level editor and will contain bugs and even crash at times. There is an auto save functionality implemented which you can configure in the Settings menu. Please save your levels regularly to avoid loss. Please report any bugs/crashes to us. Details below.

Bug/Crash Reporting

There is a dedicated Q.U.B.E. Create Bug Reporting channel in Discord and on the Steam Community Hub discussion board. Please post any issues in either of those channels.

General Feedback

You can post general feedback and suggestions to the Create Feedback channels in either Discord or the Community Hub.

Sharing Content

You are completely free to share screenshots and videos of your custom levels online, in the Community Hub, and on Discord. Tag #qubegame on socials!

Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/ZSHz9kg9VV