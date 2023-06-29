 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 29 June 2023

Patch Notes v1.2.8: Русский!?

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 29 June 2023

Patch Notes v1.2.8

Русский

The first translation of the game has arrived: Russian! Да, русский!

Why Russian? It's down to the superb efforts of a very helpful Russian player-turned-translator (SoSlowMan) - he's done an exceptional job - including going to great lengths to try to capture a flavour of the quirky British humour.

New players (fresh install) will be prompted to select the game language. Alternatively, if you've already started playing, head to Settings > Language > Change Language

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40406344/cd7278b46804ef9ee57a6429dfbd30e1d1fb39b5.png[/img]

More languages are coming!. Turkish and Portuguese (Brazilian) are getting closer by the day. After that, Ukrainian and Spanish. Hoping to add 'all' the languages eventually.

Other Fixes
  • Fix: At The Cloud, don't show the taxi marker if taxi hasn't yet arrived
  • Fix: CRS Corporate "Come back later" task was getting marked complete prematurely
  • Tweak: Grab sound effect reduce volume slightly
  • Probable Fix: Added fatter colliders to several vent pieces to reduce likelihood of physics glitches

