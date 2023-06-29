Patch Notes v1.2.8
Русский
The first translation of the game has arrived: Russian! Да, русский!
Why Russian? It's down to the superb efforts of a very helpful Russian player-turned-translator (SoSlowMan) - he's done an exceptional job - including going to great lengths to try to capture a flavour of the quirky British humour.
New players (fresh install) will be prompted to select the game language. Alternatively, if you've already started playing, head to Settings > Language > Change Language
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40406344/cd7278b46804ef9ee57a6429dfbd30e1d1fb39b5.png[/img]
More languages are coming!. Turkish and Portuguese (Brazilian) are getting closer by the day. After that, Ukrainian and Spanish. Hoping to add 'all' the languages eventually.
Other Fixes
- Fix: At The Cloud, don't show the taxi marker if taxi hasn't yet arrived
- Fix: CRS Corporate "Come back later" task was getting marked complete prematurely
- Tweak: Grab sound effect reduce volume slightly
- Probable Fix: Added fatter colliders to several vent pieces to reduce likelihood of physics glitches
Changed files in this update